    Elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies kick off in some foreign countries

    19 March 2023, 04:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Early elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies of all levels will take place today, March 19. Kazakhstanis residing abroad or staying in the capitals of Japan and South Korea will get a chance to cast their votes first, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    77 polling stations were established at diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in 62 foreign countries. The elections are set to take place from 7:00 am till 20:00 pm local time in line with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on election.

    The polling stations in the Japanese and South Korean capitals opened their doors at 4:00 am Astana time or 7:00 am local time. Kazakhstanis will be able to vote at the polling stations at the Kazakh embassies in Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai starting from 5:00 am Astana time and in the Thai capital, Bangkok, at 6:00 am Astana time.

    The nationals of Kazakhstan in the U.S. will be the last to cast their votes.

    On January 19, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to dissolve the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, and set the date for early elections of Majilis deputies.

    Seven political parties are running for seats in the Majilis, namely AMANAT, the Auyl National and Democratic Party, Respublica Party, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, the Baitaq Party, the Aq zhol Democratic Party, and the National Social-Democratic Party.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

