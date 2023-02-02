Elections: Nationwide Social and Democratic Party unveils lists of candidates

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Nationwide Social and Democratic Party has unveiled its list of candidates for the upcoming elections, Kazinform reports.

The following candidates have been nominated based on party lists: Askhat Rakhimzhanov, Nurlan Auyessbayev, Anargul Abenova, Adar Alibayev, Abdukamal Ashimbekov, Irina Alimzhanova, Zhenisgul Dussbayeva, Berik Zhagiparov, Viktor Kalgin, Mirambek Kamalov, Nurtai Kozhakhanov, Saken Mynbayev, Maksut Nasibulov, Nurym Nurlybekov, Talgat Omarov, Azhar Sagyndykova, Nauryz Sailaubai, Tazabek Sambetbai, and Makilya Toksambayeva.

The following candidates will be elected by the first-past-the-post system: Berik Agibayev, Valeriy Smokin, Nurainash Kamalova, Damir Zhakanov, Nurbek Daurenbekov, and Azamat Khaissin.

It bears to remind that the extraordinary congress of the Nationwide Social and Democratic Party held on Thursday (February 2) made a decision on the participation of its members in the upcoming elections.



