    Elections are held at high level – SCO observer

    20 November 2022, 20:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Shanghai Cooperation Organization General Secretary Zhang Ming shared his impression of the presidential elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Zhang Ming, the elections are held at a high level. Observers and commission members have registered no violations.

    He pointed to the voters’ eagerness as he noted that around 60% of voters case their ballots in Akmola region as of 11:00am.

    SCO observers continue their visits to polling stations.

    Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential elections today.


    Photo: russian.cgtn.com

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    SCO 2022 Presidential Election
