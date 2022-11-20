Elections are held at high level – SCO observer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Shanghai Cooperation Organization General Secretary Zhang Ming shared his impression of the presidential elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to Zhang Ming, the elections are held at a high level. Observers and commission members have registered no violations.
He pointed to the voters’ eagerness as he noted that around 60% of voters case their ballots in Akmola region as of 11:00am.
SCO observers continue their visits to polling stations.
Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential elections today.
