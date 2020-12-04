Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Elections and Media in Digital Times training to take place Dec 7

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
4 December 2020, 20:17
Elections and Media in Digital Times training to take place Dec 7

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In response to the forthcoming elections in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyz Republic in January 2021, the UNESCO Almaty Office will organize a training on Media and Elections in Digital Times for journalists on 7 December 2020 at 14.30 (Almaty time).

Zoom registration is available.| #ThinkBeforeSharing | #Elections |

The course will address some issues in the run-up to the elections, such as the responsibilities of political parties, election commissions, and journalists not to circulate misinformation and fake news. The course will also include training on interaction with law enforcement agencies, as well as communication on social networks during elections, the UNESCO Almaty Office official website reads.

A final test is organized for those wishing to obtain a UNESCO certificate.

Agenda and Registration

Agenda (Russian)

Zoom registration link.

UNESCO training resources:

Wide spectrum commitment

Elections and Media in Digital Times (English), (Russian)

Social media and elections (Russian), (English)

Safety of Journalists

Safety of Journalists Covering Protests (English),(Russian)

Fostering the relationship between security forces and journalists (English), (Russian)

UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Ipunity (English), (Russian)

Internet governance

Balancing Act: Countering Digital Disinformation While Respecting Freedom of Expression Broadband Commission research report on ‘Freedom of Expression and Addressing Disinformation on the Internet’ September 2020 (English) and Executive summary 14 pages (Russian).


Almaty   Mass media   UNESCO   Elections  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport