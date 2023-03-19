Go to the main site
    Elections 2023: Voting over in majority of regions across Kazakhstan

    19 March 2023, 20:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies have come to an end in 15 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of 18:00 pm Astana time, 6,390,046 citizens of Kazakhstan eligible to vote received their ballots. That is 53,11% of the total number of eligible voters. Presently, voting is still underway in five regions of the country, namely Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. Polling stations in those regions will close their doors at 21:00 pm Astana time.

    77 polling stations were set up at the Kazakh embassies in 62 foreign countries. 12,016 Kazakhstanis are expected to vote there. 11 polling stations abroad saw some 5,000 nationals of Kazakhstan cast their vote. They closed their doors at 18:00 pm Astana time. 66 polling stations abroad remain open. Voting abroad will come to an end at the polling station in San Francisco at 9:00 am Astana time on March 20.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

