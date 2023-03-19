Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elections 2023: Voting comes to an end in Atyrau region

19 March 2023, 18:46
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Voting at the early parliamentary elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies came to an end in Atyrau region, Kazinform has learned from the Regional Communications Service.

The vote counting is underway in the region, Chairman of the regional election commission Azamat Aimanakumov said.

According to him, local and international observers bend all efforts to make the political campaign as open as possible. 14 reps of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission monitor the process of election in the region.

Azamat Aimanakumov added that some 1,500 local observers also participate in the monitoring process.

No violations have been reported at the polling stations in the region so far.

The elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies are underway in Kazakhstan.

Voter turnout in the ongoing parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan totaled 51,98% as of 16:10 pm Astana time based on the data provided by the election commissions of regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.


