Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elections 2023: The youngest candidate in Kyzylorda region is 22

24 February 2023, 14:04
KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM 15 candidates to the Majilis and 522 to the local maslikhats were registered in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports.

6 out of 15 are self-nominated candidates.

115 people were registered as candidates for the regional maslikhat, 92 for the city maslikhats, and 315 for the district ones. Out of which 378 are men, 68 are women. The youngest candidate was born in 2001, the oldest in 1957, the regional election commission said.

As earlier reported, 492,443 were included in the ballot in Kyzylorda region.


