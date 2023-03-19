Elections 2023: Polling stations open in Omsk, Bishkek and Delhi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Polling stations opened in Omsk (Russia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) and Delhi (India), Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

12,032,550 nationals of Kazakhstan will be able to cast their votes at the election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies.

Kazakh nationals residing abroad may cast their votes at 77 polling stations organized at the foreign missions of the country.