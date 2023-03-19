Elections 2023: PM Alikhan Smailov casts his vote

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov cast his ballot at the early parliamentary elections which started today in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

He voted at polling station No 111 in Astana at 07:18 am.

By the way, 2,744 residents will cast their ballots at this polling station.

A total of 12,032,550 nationals of Kazakhstan will be able to vote in the current parliamentary elections.

On January 19, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to dissolve the Majilis, the lower chamber of the the Parliament, of the 7th convocation, and call the early election of Majilis deputies.



