Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Elections 2023: PM Alikhan Smailov casts his vote

    19 March 2023, 07:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov cast his ballot at the early parliamentary elections which started today in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    He voted at polling station No 111 in Astana at 07:18 am.

    By the way, 2,744 residents will cast their ballots at this polling station.

    A total of 12,032,550 nationals of Kazakhstan will be able to vote in the current parliamentary elections.

    On January 19, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to dissolve the Majilis, the lower chamber of the the Parliament, of the 7th convocation, and call the early election of Majilis deputies.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
    Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
    Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10