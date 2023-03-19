Go to the main site
    Elections 2023: More polling stations opened in foreign countries

    19 March 2023, 13:03

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The polling stations in the European cities of Berlin, Paris, Madrid, and Warsaw opened their doors for citizens of Kazakhstan eligible to vote in the ongoing parliamentary elections, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier it was reported that the election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies had kicked off in Kazakhstan.

    According to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, over 12 million people are eligible to vote in the ongoing elections with the highest number of potential voters - 1,177,507 - in Turkestan region and the lowest number - 138,277 in Ulytau region.

    It is worth noting that the polling stations were opened in a number of foreign countries, including Japan, South Korea, China, in Israel, Greece, Bulgaria, Baltic states, for Kazakhstanis residing or staying abroad.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

