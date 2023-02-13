Elections 2023: CEC registers 12 more foreign observers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan continues its work on the accreditation of the international observers for the upcoming Majilis and maslikhat elections slated to take place in Kazakhstan on March 19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to CEC Secretary Mukhtar Erman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted 12 candidatures of observers from three foreign countries and two international organizations, including the Republic of Korea, Kyrgyzstan and Thailand as well as the CIS Observer Mission and the OSCE ODIHR.

Erman noted that two OSCE ODIHR observers will be unable to take part in the elections and it looks like the list of the OSCE ODIHR observers will be amended respectively.

Since January 20, the Central Election Commission has already accredited 62 observers from three foreign countries and two international organizations.

Earlier it was reported that the CEC had registered the party list of the Nationwide Social and Democratic Party for the early elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

All seven political parties registered in the country were greenlit to take part in the oncoming elections. The early elections to the Majilis and maslikhats are scheduled to take place on March 19 countrywide.



