Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Elections 2023: CEC announces results of registration of candidates on party lists

18 February 2023, 12:48
Elections 2023: CEC announces results of registration of candidates on party lists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has announced the results of registration of the candidate for the March 19 Parliamentary Elections, Kazinform reports.

According to Deputy Chairman of the CEC, Konstantin Petrov, the registration stage will end today at 6:00 pm local time.

«The registration of the candidates under party lists of all seven political parties has been completed. As you know, the party lists were submitted to the CEC on February 15. As the local territorial election commissions informed, the registration of the party lists of a half of deputies of the maslikhats of regions and Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities, to be elected under the proportional representation system was completed yesterday. The registration of the candidates in single mandate districts will be continued until 6:00 pm in each of 20 regions,» he said at a sitting of the central Election Commission.

69 Majilis deputies are elected as per party lists. The lists of all registered political parties have been submitted to the CEC.

A total of 283 candidates have been included in the party lists: 52 – from the People’s Party of Kazakhstan; 54 – from Ak Zol Democratic Patriotic Party of Kazakhstan; 19 – from the Nationwide Social-Democratic Party of Kazakhstan; 18- from Baitaq Green Party; 25 – from Auyl People’s Democratic Party; 90 – from AMANAT Party; and 23 – from Respublica Party.


Теги:
Read also
CEC accredits 157 observers for Majilis elections in Kazakhstan
Upcoming parliamentary election in Kazakhstan discussed in Yerevan
Results of 30th anniversary of Kazakh-Jordanian diplomatic relations discussed in Amman
Deputy FM Vassilenko meets Head of CIS Observation Mission Anfimov
Elections 2023 debates: Promises and proposals of political parties to Kazakhstani people
Majilis elections: Members of 7 parties join pre-election debate
Qazaqstan TV Channel to hold debates of political parties
Majilis and maslikhat elections in Kazakhstan: CIS observation mission begins work
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January

News