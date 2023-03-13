Go to the main site
    Elections 2023: CEC accredits 786 foreign observers

    13 March 2023, 19:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The accreditation of foreign observers for the early parliamentary elections slated for March 19, 2023, in Kazakhstan has been completed today at 06:00pm Astana time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A total of 786 foreign observers have been accredited by the Central Election Commission. Of them, 124 observers are from 41 foreign countries, and 662 observers represent 12 international organizations, Chairman of the CEC Nurlan Abdirov says.

    He noted that the participation of international observers contributes to the openness and publicity of the campaign, and the observance of international obligations by the state. «This is the evidence of Kazakhstan's commitment to international obligations, as well as continued close cooperation with international organizations and foreign states in the electoral sphere.

    He added that the representatives of the central election commissions of 16 states, including five chairpersons of the CECs of Azerbaijan, Moldova, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will join the observation of the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan. «We appreciate our close cooperation and interaction,» he stressed.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

