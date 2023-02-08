Go to the main site
    Elections 2023: AMANAT Party submits documents to CEC

    8 February 2023, 11:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM AMANAT Party has submitted nomination papers to the Central Election Commission, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Executive Secretary of the Party Yelnur Beissenbayev, the party list has been submitted to the Central Election Commission today. 3,821 candidates will run for maslikhat, and 119 candidates will run for the Majilis seats. 30% of the candidates are women, young people and people with disabilities.

    «We believe the elections will be held in an honest and fair manner,» said Yelnur Beissenbayev.

    On Tuesday, AMANAT Party approved the list of candidates for Majilis deputies. 90 candidates will be elected from the party lists, and 29 more - from one-mandate districts. A total of 119 candidacies were approved.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

