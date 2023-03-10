Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Elections 2023: 77 polling stations for Kazakhstanis to open doors abroad Mar 19

    10 March 2023, 12:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 77 polling stations will open their doors in 62 foreign countries as part of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan are slated for next week, March 19.

    The ministry said in a statement that all nationals of Kazakhstan eligible to vote may exercise their right and do so abroad in case they are outside Kazakhstan for business, educational, tourist or other purposes. All they have to do is contact a diplomatic mission or a consulate of Kazakhstan in the country where they are. They should do it in advance in order to check whether they are on the voters’ list.

    The voting will take place at the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan on the day of the parliamentary elections (Sunday, March 19) from 7:00 am till 20:00 pm local time.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap