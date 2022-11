Elections 2022: Zhiguli Dairabayev casts his vote

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev, nominated by the Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party, cast his vote in the 2022 Presidential Election, Kazinform reports.

Dairabayev came to the polling station No 396 in Nur-Sultan at 07:00 am together with his spouse, children and relatives.