Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions

20 November 2022, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Election of the President of Kazakhstan has begun in 15 regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

On September 1, 2022, delivering his annual State-of-the-Nation Address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev initiated to hold early presidential election in Kazakhstan. An appropriate decree was signed on September 21, and the election was set for November 20.

Voting commenced at 07:00 am at the most polling stations of the country and will end at 08:00 pm. At 86 polling stations, the voting started at 06:00 am local time.

11,950,485 nationals of Kazakhstan will be able to cast their votes at 10,101 polling stations countrywide, and at 68 polling stations abroad .

In accordance with the Central Election Commission’s calendar plan, the nomination of the candidates for the President of Kazakhstan began on September 23rd and ended October 11th.

The CEC has registered six candidates:

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, incumbent President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Meiram Kazhyken, nominated by Amanat Commonwealth of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan

Zhiguli Dairabayev, nominated by Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party

Karakat Abden, nominated by the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers

Saltanat Turssynbekova, nominated by Qazaq Analary – Dasturge Zhol public association

Nurlan Auyesbayev, nominated by the Nationwide Social Democratic Party

On November 11, the candidates participated in the televised debates which consisted of four rounds.

The pre-election campaign started in Kazakhstan on October 21 and lasted till 12 am November 19.

November 19 was the Day of Silence. Any agitation campaign was prohibited on this day.


