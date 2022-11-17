Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elections 2022: Saltanat Turssynbekova visits Mental Health Hospital in Pavlodar

Elections 2022: Saltanat Turssynbekova visits Mental Health Hospital in Pavlodar
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Saltanat Turssynbekova visited Pavlodar-based branch of the Republican Mental Health Centre on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

The Centre specializes in rehabilitation of people with drug and alcohol addiction.

The pre-election campaigning began in Kazakhstan on October 21 and will finish November 19. This will be the Day of Silence in Kazakhstan. The Presidential Election is set to be held November 20.
News