Elections 2022: Saltanat Turssynbekova meets staff of out-patient hospital in Kostanay

9 November 2022, 11:58

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Saltanat Turssynbekova keeps touring the regions of Kazakhstan and meeting the public. On Tuesday, November 8, she met with the staff of out-patient hospital No4 in Kostanay, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Saltanat Turssynbekova informed the workers of the hospital of the main provisions of her election platform.

The candidate has already met the voters in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Karaganda, Akmola and Turkistan regions.