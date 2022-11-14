Elections 2022: Saltanat Turssynbekova meets single mothers in Aktau

14 November 2022, 12:22

14 November 2022, 12:22

Elections 2022: Saltanat Turssynbekova meets single mothers in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Candidate for presidency Saltanat Turssynbekova has held a meeting with single mothers in Aktau, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting, Turssynbekova raised alimony payment issues, the candidate's campaign headquarters says.

The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.