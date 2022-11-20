Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Elections 2022: Polling stations opened in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong

    20 November 2022, 07:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis staying in Japan and South Korea became the first to cast their ballots at the current presidential election, Kazinform reports.

    Polling stations at the Kazakh embassies in Tokyo and Seoul opened at 07:00 am local time (04:00 am Astana time).

    Meanwhile, the polling stations at the Kazakh Embassy in Beijing and the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong and Shanghai opened at 05:00 am Astana time. The polling station in Bangkok opened at 06:00 am Astana time.

    Kazakhstanis staying in the U.S. will be the last one to vote at these elections. The polling station at the Kazakh Consulate General in San Francisco (California) will start operating at 09:00 pm Astana time.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Interparliamentary cooperation with Mexico discussed at Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry
    Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis vote in London
    100-year-old resident of Zharkent casts her vote at elections
    Martin Laas is newcomer of Astana Qazaqstan Team
    Popular
    1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
    3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
    4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan