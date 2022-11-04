Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev meets voters in Almaty

4 November 2022, 10:39
Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev meets voters in Almaty
4 November 2022, 10:39

Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev meets voters in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate from the Nationwide Social-Democratic Party Nurlan Auesbayev had a meeting with the voters in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Previously, Auesbayev met with the residents of Shymkent.

His election platform includes more than 50 events.

The pre-election campaign started in Kazakhstan on October 21, 2022 and will end on November 19. The Presidential election is set to be held November 20.


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
2 earthquakes recorded southeast of Almaty
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
3 die in head-on crash on Almaty-Ekaterinburg road
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News