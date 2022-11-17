Elections 2022: Meiram Kazhyken meets voters in Taraz

17 November 2022, 08:23

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken held a meeting with the voters in Taraz, Kazinform reports.

Namely, the candidate met with the students of the Zhambyl Polytechnic College and staff of Kokzhiyek 2030 Dairy Farm in Taraz.

The pre-election campaigning began in Kazakhstan on October 21 and will finish November 19. This will be the Day of Silence in Kazakhstan. The Presidential Election is set to be held on November 20.