Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis vote in London

    20 November 2022, 14:40

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Voting began at the polling station at the Kazakh embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in London, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Student of the University of Westminster Aliya Abdisalyk was one of the first to cast her vote in the 2022 presidential election at the polling station. She expressed hope that the newly elected president will change the situation in the country for the better.

    The voting in London will run through 20:00pm local time (or 02:00am Astana time).

    Earlier Kazinform reported that the 2022 presidential election kicked off in all regions of Kazakhstan. There are 10,101 polling stations across Kazakhstan where the citizens can cast their vote. 68 polling stations opened their doors in 53 countries abroad.

    Voting in the presidential election is underway in Vilnius, Tel Aviv, Athens, Bucharest, Tallinn, Helsinki, Riga, Amman, Tashkent, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Omsk, Bishkek, New Delhi, Tashkent, Ashgabat, Islamabad, Dushanbe, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Yerevan, Baku, Astrakhan, Tbilisi, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Ankara, Istanbul, and other corners of the globe.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Elections Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Interparliamentary cooperation with Mexico discussed at Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry
    100-year-old resident of Zharkent casts her vote at elections
    Martin Laas is newcomer of Astana Qazaqstan Team
    Abai’s descendant votes in presidential election
    Popular
    1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
    3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
    4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan