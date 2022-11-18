Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw

18 November 2022, 12:50
18 November 2022, 12:50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani nationals staying in Ukraine will be able to cast their votes in Warsaw, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«68 polling stations will be functioning on the day of Presidential elections in 53 countries of the world. The members of the commissions have already been selected. All the polling stations are ready for holding the Presidential elections. The nationals of Kazakhstan and employees of the Kazakh Embassy will cast their votes in Warsaw,» Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zhalgas Adilbayev said at the meeting of the Central Election Commission in Astana today.

12,527 Kazakhstanis are expected to vote at these polling stations, he added.


