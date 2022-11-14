Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Elections 2022: Karakat Abden meets voters in Shymkent

    14 November 2022, 11:29

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Karakat Abden has held a meeting with the voters in Shymkent, Kazinform reports.

    Those attending the meeting were the representatives of tourism community, the owners of the national cuisine restaurants, and local business-women. The meeting focused on the topical issues of the society and development of tourism in the region.

    After the meeting, Karakat Abden visited local sports palace.

    The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
    Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
    Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19