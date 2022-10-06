Go to the main site
    Election will be open, fair, and just, says Tokayev

    6 October 2022, 18:32

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The upcoming presidential election will be open, fair, and just, said Kazakhstan’s current President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is addressing the 1st forum of the people’s coalition set up in his support is the upcoming presidential election the country is to hold.

    «I am sure that the upcoming election will demonstrate the maturity, strength, and unity of our nation, how determined we are in achieving the set goals. As the incumbent Head of State, I can definitely say that the election will be open, fair, and just,» said the Kazakh President.


