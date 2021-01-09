Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Election silence begins in Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 January 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The election silence starts today, January 9, 2020, a day before the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan. This day bans any election campaigns, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, pre-election campaigning of the parties taking part in the parliamentary elections slated for January 10 this year, started at 06:00 p.m. December 10. Five parties registered in Kazakhstan, namely Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party, Nur Otan Party, Adal Political Party, Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan and People’s Party of Kazakhstan are to participate in the elections to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and maslikhat of Kazakhstan. All the parties were registered by the Central Election Commission. There are 312 candidates on the lists of political parties.


