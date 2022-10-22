Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency

    22 October 2022, 12:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The results of the elections slated for November 20 will set up a new political tradition of responsible presidency with the presidential tenure limited to one term of seven years,» the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, told the state prize awarding ceremony.

    «This tradition will approve the mechanism of civilized and regular change of supreme power, erect the barrier for attempts to monopolize it. The elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels slated for the next year will become an important divide line in the development of Kazakhstani parliamentarism. Their results will reflect the country’s political modernization aimed at expanding people’s participation in public administration, ensuring inclusive representation of all social groups,» the Head of State said.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks
    Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    Kazakh President receives Prosecutor General
    Kazakh President, Shell executives hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050