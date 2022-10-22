22 October 2022, 12:25

Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The results of the elections slated for November 20 will set up a new political tradition of responsible presidency with the presidential tenure limited to one term of seven years,» the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, told the state prize awarding ceremony.

«This tradition will approve the mechanism of civilized and regular change of supreme power, erect the barrier for attempts to monopolize it. The elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels slated for the next year will become an important divide line in the development of Kazakhstani parliamentarism. Their results will reflect the country’s political modernization aimed at expanding people’s participation in public administration, ensuring inclusive representation of all social groups,» the Head of State said.