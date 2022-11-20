Go to the main site
    Election process complies with international standards – Hungarian observer

    20 November 2022, 13:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief Advisor, Senior Research Fellow of the Institute of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Dr. László Vasa shared his opinion of election process after his visit to the ballot stations, Kazinform reports.

    «I have a positive impression of the course of the work. I would probably think that I am either in Poland or in Hungary, watching the election process, because the process itself is transparent and meets international standards. The voters are in a good mood, motivated and enthusiastic. I am sure they vote because they want to determine their bright future for themselves. I believe that a wise decision will be made today,» said he at a press conference in Astana.

    In his words, the elections are being held in a democratic way and in compliance with the constitutional norms.

    Member of the Poland’s National Party, Chairman of the Polish-Asian Chamber of Commerce Janusz Piechociński says the most important thing is that after the elections, the elected candidate should actively cooperate with the people and not forget what he promised during his election campaign.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

