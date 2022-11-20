Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Election process complies with international standards – Hungarian observer

20 November 2022, 13:37
Election process complies with international standards – Hungarian observer
20 November 2022, 13:37

Election process complies with international standards – Hungarian observer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief Advisor, Senior Research Fellow of the Institute of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Dr. László Vasa shared his opinion of election process after his visit to the ballot stations, Kazinform reports.

«I have a positive impression of the course of the work. I would probably think that I am either in Poland or in Hungary, watching the election process, because the process itself is transparent and meets international standards. The voters are in a good mood, motivated and enthusiastic. I am sure they vote because they want to determine their bright future for themselves. I believe that a wise decision will be made today,» said he at a press conference in Astana.

In his words, the elections are being held in a democratic way and in compliance with the constitutional norms.

Member of the Poland’s National Party, Chairman of the Polish-Asian Chamber of Commerce Janusz Piechociński says the most important thing is that after the elections, the elected candidate should actively cooperate with the people and not forget what he promised during his election campaign.


Related news
Interparliamentary cooperation with Mexico discussed at Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis vote in London
100-year-old resident of Zharkent casts her vote at elections
Read also
French observer shares his impression of presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Early presidential election of Kazakhstan conducted in Türkiye
Baikonur citizens actively partake in Kazakh presidential elections
Presidential Elections 2022: Voting kicks off in Brazil
Over 60% of Kazakhstanis cast ballots in presidential elections
Interparliamentary cooperation with Mexico discussed at Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry
Elections 2022: Voting starts in Budapest, Rome, The Hague and Bratislava
Half of Kazakhstan takes votes in presidential elections
News Partner
Popular
1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan

News