    Election precincts open in European cities, Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    19 March 2023, 13:54

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM More polling places opened in some European cities, namely Vienna, Brussels, Bern and Prague as the early Majilis elections kicked off today in Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

    Besides, election stations opened in Budapest, Rome, The Hague, Bratislava, Zagreb, Munich, Rabat, Oslo and Stockholm.

    As earlier reported, the Majilis and maslikhat elections kicked off today in Kazakhstan.

    12,320,550 people were put on the list of eligible voters.

    77 polling stations were set up at the Kazakh embassies in 62 foreign countries. Due to the time zone differences voting in some countries started earlier than in Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

