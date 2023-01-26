Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Election is a test of political maturity of society – Tokayev

    26 January 2023, 11:00

    ASTAMA. KAZINFORM Election is a some kind of a test of a society’s political maturity, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament today, Kazinform reports.

    «People will have to make a choice soon. All the parties will enjoy equal opportunities during the oncoming elections [elections to the Majilis - editor]. Akims (governors) may not lead any political party. According to the Constitution, the President of the country is not allowed to be a member of a political party. The elections to the Majilis and the maslikhats will be held as per new fair rules and will open a new milestone in the history of parliamentarism in Kazakhstan,» said the President.

    He highlighted that the measures of transformation and modernization of society comply with the aspirations of the people and the reforms will be continued.

    «In general, any election is some kind of test of a society’s political maturity. My principal position is that criticism of the authorities is an integral part of a civil society, and Kazakhstan is no exception. Our measures on transformation and modernization of society meet the people’s aspirations, and the reforms will be continued,» said Tokayev.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Parliament Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Lukin to head Senate constitutional legislation committee
    I will make every effort to justify confidence, Ashimbayev
    Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate
    Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President
    Popular
    1 The Republic of Sakha and N Kazakhstan to promote agriculture coop
    2 Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
    3 Almaty city’s social infrastructure development requires KZT1.3tln till 2030
    4 Over 5,000 mass media registered in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM
    5 U.S. Department of Agriculture meets with Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Statistics