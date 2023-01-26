Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Election is a test of political maturity of society – Tokayev

26 January 2023, 11:00
Election is a test of political maturity of society – Tokayev

ASTAMA. KAZINFORM Election is a some kind of a test of a society’s political maturity, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament today, Kazinform reports.

«People will have to make a choice soon. All the parties will enjoy equal opportunities during the oncoming elections [elections to the Majilis - editor]. Akims (governors) may not lead any political party. According to the Constitution, the President of the country is not allowed to be a member of a political party. The elections to the Majilis and the maslikhats will be held as per new fair rules and will open a new milestone in the history of parliamentarism in Kazakhstan,» said the President.

He highlighted that the measures of transformation and modernization of society comply with the aspirations of the people and the reforms will be continued.

«In general, any election is some kind of test of a society’s political maturity. My principal position is that criticism of the authorities is an integral part of a civil society, and Kazakhstan is no exception. Our measures on transformation and modernization of society meet the people’s aspirations, and the reforms will be continued,» said Tokayev.

