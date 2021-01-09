Election is a step towards ascertaining the will of people of Kazakhstan– Malaysian MP

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Malaysian Parliament Azhar Azizan Harun shared his thoughts with Kazinform readers about the upcoming election to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and also to the Maslikhats scheduled to commence tomorrow, January 10th 2021, Kazinform reports.

«I wish to congratulate the leaders and the government of Kazakhstan for putting the destiny of the country in the hands of the people. The upcoming election is an important step towards ascertaining the will of the people, a step that is the pillar of modern democracy,» Azhar Azizan Harun said.

He welcomed that fact that the Kazakhstan government had undertaken various procedural and legal reforms in order to make the elections more transparent thus ensuring meaningful and equal representations in the Majilis and the Maslikhats.

«I wish the people of Kazakhstan the very best and peaceful elections. Looking forward, I am enthused towards continuing strong relations between Kazakhstan and Malaysia – in particular, the close ties between our Parliaments. May 2021 bring success, peace and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan,» he added.