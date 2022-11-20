Election districts start their work in Moscow, St Petersburg and Kazan

20 November 2022, 11:17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The election districts started their work in Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Kazan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Earlier the polling stations opened their doors in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Omsk, Bishkek, Delhi, Tashkent, Ashgabat, Islamabad, Dushanbe, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Yerevan, Baku, Astrakhan, Tbilisi.

The election started countrywide, as well as at 68 election districts in 53 countries overseas.

