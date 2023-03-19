Election districts open doors in Cairo and Pretoria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The election districts opened their doors in Cairo and Pretoria, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

As earlier reported the Majilis and maslikhat elections kicked off today in Kazakhstan.

12,320,550 people were put on the list of eligible voters.

77 polling stations were set up at the Kazakh embassies in 62 foreign countries. Due to the time zone differences voting in some countries started earlier than in Kazakhstan.

Voting in the early Majilis elections of Kazakhstan first started at 05:00 a.m. Astana time (at 07:00 a.m. local time) at the election stations at the Kazakh Embassy in Beijing, general consulates in Shanghai and Hong Kong.