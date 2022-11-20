Election districts in Berlin, Bern, Madrid hold voting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The elections districts started their work at the Kazakh embassies in Berlin, Bern, Madrid and Warsaw as Kazakhstan is holding today the early presidential elections, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Earlier the polling stations opened their doors in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Omsk, Bishkek, Delhi, Tashkent, Ashgabat, Islamabad, Dushanbe, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Yerevan, Baku, Astrakhan, Tbilisi, Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Kazan, Ankara, Istanbul, Antalya, Vilnius, Tel Aviv, Athens, Sofia, Bucharest, Tallin, Helsinki and Riga.

The election started countrywide, as well as at 68 election districts in 53 countries overseas.

Photo:t.me/pressmfakz



