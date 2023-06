Election district opens in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Election district number 265 at the Kazakh Embassy in Russia opened its doors at 07:00 a.m. local time, our correspondent reports.

Young people taking part in the elections for the first time ever cast their votes first.

Kazakhstan nationals staying in Russia may also vote at polling stations opened at the General Consulates of Kazakhstan in Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Astrakhan and Omsk.