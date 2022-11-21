Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Election campaign was in strict compliance with democratic norms – KazISS expert

21 November 2022, 17:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Despite the fact that the elections were early, they were predictable and expectable, Deputy Director of the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President Alua Zholdybalina said during a meeting of the national expert platform KazISS GPS, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Certainly, the elections held are the key step towards a full reboot of the political system of Kazakhstan. The preliminary results and exit poll data allow us to make several conclusions. First, I’d like to note that despite the fact that the elections were early, they were predictable and expectable. Mostly due to their logical nature, the election campaign was in strict compliance with the democratic norms,» said Zholdybalina.

She went on to note that the citizens once again demonstrated their trust in the Head of State. According to the exit poll results, 82-85% of the voters cast their ballots for the incumbent President.

According to her, the elections’ results indicate that the reforms will be continued and the initiatives announced by Tokayev will be implemented. Further measures for decentralizing the power, demonopolizing the economy, as well as strengthening of political institutes, especially at a local level are to be expected, she added.

KazISS Deputy Director Zholdybalina draw attention to the high activity of the observers during the elections, noting their high professionalism.

She went on to said that the Head of State’s each move is under public scrutiny. The elections’ results showed that there is a clear demand on justice, competitiveness, and tangible results from the public.


