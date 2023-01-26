Election campaign should not divide, but unite the country, Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the Senate the Kazakh President said since the variety of opinions is unrestricted in Kazakhstan the election campaign should not divide, but unite the country, the Akorda press service reports.

The President said the country’s principle «differing views, but the united country» is unshakeable.

«At the same time, criticism of the authorities should not be indiscriminate. It must be constructive. There will be no place for any manifestations of political radicalism, extremism in our country. Democracy is, first of all, responsibility for one's words and actions. We all live in the common house. Therefore, every citizen, any public figure, all political forces must be aware of their direct responsibility for the future of the country,» the Head of State said.

«Amid the unprecedented difficult geopolitical situation in the world peace and prosperity on our sacred land depend only on ourselves, on our unity and solidarity,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing all Kazakhstanis. He reminded of great importance of preserving and strengthening Independence, the most valuable thing our people have.

Photo:t.me/aqorda_resmi