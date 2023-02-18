Go to the main site
    Election campaign of candidates for Majilis and maslikhat deputies starts in Kazakhstan

    18 February 2023, 18:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The election campaign of the candidates for the Majilis and maslikhat deputy seats kicked off in Kazakhstan today at 06:00 pm local time and will last till 00:00 am March 18, Kazinform reports.

    March 18 is the Day of Silence and March 19 is the Election Day.

    On January 19, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on dissolving the lower chamber of the Parliament of the seventh convocation and setting extraordinary election of the Majilis deputies for March 19, 2023.

    The nomination of the candidates finished on February 8.

    The registration of the candidates began on January 20 and ended on February 18.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

