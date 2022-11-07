Election 2022: Zhiguli Dairabayev meets residents of Nura village near Almaty

7 November 2022, 09:28

7 November 2022, 09:28

Election 2022: Zhiguli Dairabayev meets residents of Nura village near Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Candidate for presidency Zhiguli Dairabayev met with the public of Nura village near the city of Almaty, Kazinform learned from the press office of Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party.

Zhiguli Dairabayev informed the voters of the main provisions of his election platform.

Recall that the agitation campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on October 21. November 19 will be the Day of Silence. The presidential election will be held November 20.