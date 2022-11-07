Go to the main site
    Election 2022: Karakat Abden meets youth of Zhezkazgan

    7 November 2022, 08:43

    ZHAZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Karakat Abden visited the city of Zhezkazgan where she held a meeting with local voters and youth, Kazinform learned from the candidate’s campaign office.

    The meeting focused on the issues raising concern of the young people: secondary technical and higher education, dormitories, patriotic upbringing etc.

    The election campaign started in Kazakhstan on October 21 and will end on November 19. This day will be the Day of Silence. The Presidential election will take place on November 20.


