    Elbasy, Zhambyl rgn governor hold conversation over phone

    27 August 2021, 14:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a phone conversation with Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev, Kazinform cites the website of Elbasy.

    During the talk, Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed on the current work to ensure safety of the people of the region rocked by a series of blasts at the military unit in Baizakskiy district.

    Elbasy noted the importance of the work to provide help to all people affected and eliminate the consequences of the incidence.

    Notably, a fire broke out at a military unit located in Baizakskiy district, Zhambyl region, at around 7:00pm local time on August 26.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

