    Elbasy wishes Kazakhstanis Happy Orthodox Easter

    2 May 2021, 11:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Orthodox Easter, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    «Dear compatriots! Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on Orthodox Easter holiday!

    This day has a meaning for all Kazakhstani regardless of their religious background. Over 30 years of independence it has become a good tradition to celebrate with respect all religious holidays of the peoples of our country.

    By cross enriching our cultures we strengthen moral values and spirituality of our society. Peace and spiritual accord in Kazakhstan have become the true wealth for us.

    Peacefulness and tolerance of Kazakhstanis are the foundation of the harmonious state where people cherish and respect the genuine values, mercifulness, justice and unity.

    On this holiday I wish everyone peace, kindness and well-being!» the congratulatory message reads.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

