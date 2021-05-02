Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Elbasy wishes Kazakhstanis Happy Orthodox Easter

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 May 2021, 11:35
Elbasy wishes Kazakhstanis Happy Orthodox Easter

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Orthodox Easter, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

«Dear compatriots! Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on Orthodox Easter holiday!

This day has a meaning for all Kazakhstani regardless of their religious background. Over 30 years of independence it has become a good tradition to celebrate with respect all religious holidays of the peoples of our country.

By cross enriching our cultures we strengthen moral values and spirituality of our society. Peace and spiritual accord in Kazakhstan have become the true wealth for us.

Peacefulness and tolerance of Kazakhstanis are the foundation of the harmonious state where people cherish and respect the genuine values, mercifulness, justice and unity.

On this holiday I wish everyone peace, kindness and well-being!» the congratulatory message reads.


Religion   Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies