Elbasy visits social and cultural facilities in Zhambyl rgn

First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the social and cultural facilities in Zhambyl region, Kazinform cites the press service of Elbasy.

Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Zhambyl region Governor Berdibek Saparbayev, during which he was informed on the reconstruction works and measures taken to provide support to the residents of Baizak district hit by the explosions.

Elbasy was also presented the information on the region’s social and economic development, implementation of the Nur Otan party’s election program and measures aimed at tackling issues of the agriculture sector and employment.

The First President of Kazakhstan positively evaluated the work of the region’s administration.

Following the meeting, Nazarbayev got familiarized with the work of the historic museum Alzhan ana and took part in planting trees within the territory of the museum. He also visited the rural House of Culture housing a library and different clubs. It also has a concert hall for 250 seats.

During the visit, Elbasy was presented the musical works performed by the artists of the Zhambyl Philharmonic and students of the district’s House of Culture.

The First President also got familiarized with the work of the sports and recreation complex housing a big arena, multifunctional room, boxing and wrestling room. Over 400 children and young boys train in the complex in freestyle wrestling, taekwondo, karate, volleyball, football, and boxing.