Elbasy visits new Wedding Palace and Public Service Center in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who is on a working trip to Turkestan region, has visited the new Wedding Palace and Public Service Center in the regional center.

During the visit to the Wedding Palace, Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the newly-wedded couples, Kazinform learnt from Aidos Ukibay, Press Secretary of Elbasy.